Grant Imahara's Death: Renowned American Engineer & Host Of MythBusters Passes Away At 49

Japanese-American electrical engineer, roboticist and the wildly popular host of MythBusters Grant Imahara passes away at the age of 49. Grant Imahara was known for his popular science show MythBusters on Discovery Channel and for Netflix’s White Rabbit Project.

In an interview given to a media portal, a Discovery Channel representative expressed the channel’s grief at the news by stating how heartbroken everyone at Discovery was. The representative also mentioned that Grant Imahara was an important part of the Discovery family and a wonderful man. Read on to find out, “How did Grant Imahara die?’

Grant Imahara death: How did Grant Imahara die?

The MythBusters host passed away from a sudden brain aneurysm on July 13, 2020. Grant Imahara’s MythBusters and White Rabbit Project co-host Kari Byron took to twitter to express her grief. The American television host wrote that she wished he had a real-time machine and included a picture of Imahara in the tweet.

Heartbroken and in shock tonight. We were just talking on the phone. This isn’t real. pic.twitter.com/8zE2afcwSu — Kari Byron (@KariByron) July 14, 2020

MythBusters co-host Adam Savage also took to Twitter to express his shock at the news. He stated that he was at a loss of words. The American Special Effects designer stated in the tweet that Grant had been his colleague and friend for over 22 years. He described MythBuster fame Grant Imahara as an exceptional artist and performer and a brilliant engineer.

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

Grant Imahara Death: Who was Grant Imahara?

Born in the ‘City of Angels’ Los Angeles, Imahara pursued electrical engineering at the University of Southern California. The MythBusters host had revealed in an old interview given to a media portal that during his time in university he had briefly become doubtful about the engineer and felt like he wanted to a screenwriter instead. However, the exceptionally talented engineer combined his two passions and landed a job at Lucasfilm-associated THX labs.

After working there for nine years, he moved to Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) divisions. It was at ILM that he became chief model maker specialising in animatronics. Thus, landing him a job on George Lucas' Star Wars prequels as well as other highly successful films like The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Galaxy Quest, XXX: State of the Union, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Van Helsing, A.I. Artificial Intelligence and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

Grant Imahara on MythBusters

Grant Imahara landed the job at MythBusters which became his claim to fame with the help of an ILM colleague Tony Belleci. Belleci also co-hosted the Discovery Channel Show. On MythBusters Imahara became self-proclaimed "human guinea pig,”.

The renowned engineer also acted in several episodes of the fan-made web series Star Trek Continues, a show which was an unofficial continuation of Star Wars series. He portrayed Hikaru Sulu, a lieutenant, helmsman and third officer on the USS Enterprise.

Grant Imahara's wife: Did Grant Imahara have a wife?

Not much is known about Imahara’s personal life, as the famous engineer and MythBusters host kept his personal life private. As per the reports on a media portal in December 2016, Grant Imahara had gotten engaged to his long-time girlfriend and costume designer Jennifer Newman. But it is not known if the couple got married.

