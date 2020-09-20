Game Of Thrones Cast: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Peter Diklage's Movies To Binge-watch

Game of Thrones has been one of the most popular television shows in the fantasy medieval genre. Actors such as Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and more went on to become household names in the television and movie industry. The final season of Games of Thrones ended last year.

However, even though the series ended last year, fans and viewers still keep sharing videos, clipping and more from the show. And if you still miss the Game of Thrones cast, here’s a look at their films that one can watch.

Emilia Clarke

Helmed by Thea Sharrock, the film Me Before You stars Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin and Janet McTeer in lead roles. The film revolves around a girl in a small town who has an unexpected relationship with a recently paralysed man she's taking care of. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for the acting skill and storyline. Watch the trailer below.

Peter Dinklage

Directed by Ben Falcone, the film The Boss stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell and Peter Dinklage in crucial roles. The film revolves around a business executive who is sent to prison after she has been caught for an insider trading. When she emerges ready to rebrand herself as the new girl in America, not everyone she has messed over is so easy to forgive and forget.

Lena Headey

Helmed by Burr Steers, the film, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, stars Lily James, Sam Riley, Jack Huston and Lena Headey in lead roles. The plot revolves around five England-born sisters who have to deal with the pressures to get married while defending themselves from a growing population of zombies.

Also read | Jason Momoa Compares 'Dune' To His Previous Projects, 'Auqaman' And 'Game Of Thrones'

Sophie Turner

Directed by Simon Kinberg, the film X-Men: Dark Pheonix, stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner and Jennifer Lawrence in lead roles. The storyline revolves around Jean Grey who starts to gain supernatural abilities that corrupt her and turn her into a Dark Phoenix, forcing the X-Men to determine if her life is worth more than all humanity. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | 'Avengers' And 'Game Of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg Dies Of Cancer At 82

Maisie Williams

Directed by Josh Boone, the film The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton in lead roles. The film revolves around five young mutants who are merely discovering their powers while being held against their will in a hidden prison and struggling to escape their past sins and save themselves. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | 'Game Of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Reveals Initial Ending Of The Night King

Also read | 'The Mandalorian Season 2' Will Show Personal Character Arcs Just Like Game Of Thrones

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.