Jason Momoa Compares 'Dune' To His Previous Projects, 'Auqaman' And 'Game Of Thrones'

Jason Momoa will soon be seen on the big screen playing the role of Duncan Idaho, a prominent character of the upcoming Dune movie. Dune is based on a 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, which is often considered to be a pioneer of the Space Opera genre and is the book that inspired many aspects of the Star Wars series. For the longest time, Dune was considered to be unadaptable, especially after the failure of the 1984 film adaptation.

The upcoming movie will feature Jason Momoa as the mentor of the lead character Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet). Jason Momoa and the rest of Dune's cast is now busy promoting the film as it is set to release in December of this year. In a recent press conference reported on by Cinemablend, Jason Momoa discussed how working for Dune was different than his prior projects. The actor even claimed that Dune was bigger than DC's Aquaman and HBO's Game of Thrones.

Jason Momoa claims that Dune is the biggest project he has ever worked in

Jason Momoa is most known for playing the roles of Game of Thrones' Khal Drogo and DC's Aquaman. However, the actor feels like his upcoming project, Dune, far out shadows his previous action movies. During a recent press conference, Jason Momoa claimed that he had never worked with a director on such a large scale. Jason then praised the director of Dune, Denis Villeneuve, stating that he was a cinematic genius. Jason Momoa also said that all the action stuff he had done before did not compare to Denis' vision for Dune.

Jason Momoa added that he had never seen any fight scenes that were as beautiful as the fight scenes in Dune. The actor then compared his scenes in Dune to his previous projects, stating that his past works never looked this good. Finally, Jason Momoa also thanked Dune's director for giving him the opportunity to work in the project.

Alongside Jason Momoa and Timothée Chalamet, Dune will also star Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, and Dave Bautista. The Dune series is set in the far future where entire planetary systems are treated as fiefdoms by the nobility. The galaxy also depends on a special product called the 'Spice', which allows the interplanetary travel and advanced intelligence. Dune is often considered to be the forefather of all Space Operas, making it one of the most anticipated movies of 2020.

[Promo Source: @cbj_photo Instagram]

