'Game Of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Reveals Initial Ending Of The Night King

Game of Thrones ended in 2019 with eight seasons consisting of 73 episodes. Many fans of the fantasy drama show were disappointed with its concluding season. Among several reasons, some did not like how the Night King was killed by the hands of Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams. Fans expected a battle between the leader of the white walkers and Jon Snow, essayed by Kit Harington. Now Maisie revealed the original end that the makers had thought for the Night King.

Maisie Williams on the Night King death scene

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Maisie Williams talked about popular show Games of Thrones and how the Night King’s death scene not only shocked the fans but also the cast. She said that just like many people, Kit Harington expected that he would be the one killing the Night King. The actor mentioned that he even said, ‘It was going to go that way. Someone told me in season three that I was going to kill the Night King.’ However, Maisie stated that then, Harington read the season eight script, and realised it was Arya the whole time. She explained that Kit Harington killing the Night King would have been too obvious. Maisie Williams expressed that she is glad that it was Arya Stark. She also revealed that she thinks Arya had the “best storyline” in Game of Thrones final season.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow was expected to be the one to put the Night King to his end. The development of tension and rivalry between the two was building since season four. But fans were stunned with the actual end. It seems like Harington knew that he will be the one to kill the Night Knight a long back, but it was changed as the show progressed. Instead, his little sister Arya Stark, who did not meet the white walkers’ leader earlier, ended up being the one to conclude his story. Fans were also disappointed that he was killed with just a dagger and no one-on-one fight between him and Jon Snow was shown. It became one of the reasons why Game of Thrones season eight received backlashes from the fans.

