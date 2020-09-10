'The Mandalorian Season 2' Will Show Personal Character Arcs Just Like Game Of Thrones

The Mandalorian season 2 is an anticipated upcoming Star Wars series. It is created by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus. After an acclaimed first season, fans are waiting for the second installment. Now Favreau revealed it will introduce new characters and will give a Game of Thrones vibe to the latest part.

'The Mandalorian season 2' will be like Game of Thrones?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Mandalorian season 2 showrunner Jon Favreau revealed his big plans. He said that as they introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines. Favreau mentioned that the world was “really captivated” by Game of Thrones and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines. He stated that it was “very appealing” to him as an audience member.

New adventures await... Check out the new images from the second season of #TheMandalorian as seen in @EW. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VFuSV6sJzz — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 9, 2020

The Mandalorian first season focused on the titular bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young charge, called as The Child (Baby Yoda). As the show progressed, a number of strong supporting character were introduced. But the depth of the characters was not explored as they just stood by or against Djarin. Now it seems like season two will allow the already existing cast, along with new characters to flourish with personal arcs. The showrunner hinted it to be like Game of Thrones as the fantasy drama depicted a personal storyline of multiple characters which in the end got combined.

New adventures await... Check out the new images from the second season of #TheMandalorian as seen in @EW. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/RA2M1kqFRi — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 9, 2020

Jon Favreau shed some light on what The Mandalorian season 2 will offer. He said that the new season is about “introducing a larger story” in the world. The creator mentioned that the stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavour, and he is hopeful that they are bringing a lot more scope to the series. Favreau stated that everything gets better, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way he thinks the audiences will enjoy.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020

The Mandalorian season 2 cast will have Pedro Pascal reprising his titular character. Carl Weather and Gina Carano will also make a comeback as Greef Karga and Cara Dune, respectively. Giancarlo Esposito will return as Moff Gideon; he was prominently seen only in the last episode of season one but is expected to have a bigger role in the second instalment. The new cast is said to feature Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, along with Michael Biehn, Katee Sackhoff and Timothy Olyphant. The Mandalorian season 2 is scheduled to stream on Disney Plus from October 30, 2020.

