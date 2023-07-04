Game Of Thrones Couple Kit Harington, Rose Leslie Welcome Their Second Child

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have become parents for the second time. An official representative shared the official news on behalf of the couple. Leslie has previously given birth to the couple's first child, a baby boy, back in 2021.

3 things you need to know

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met on the sets of Game of Thrones where they sparked a romance.

The couple tied the knot in 2018.

Harington and Leslie have kept a low profile for their first child going as far as to not reveal his name to the public.

Game of Thrones actors become parents for the second time

The arrival of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's second child was confirmed by an official representative. The representative shared, "They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family..."

The actor shared the news of Leslie's second pregnancy during his appearance in a popular chat show last year. Speaking about his son, the actor had said, "He’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister."

(Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie tied the knot in 2018 | Image: Twitter)

Much like the first pregnancy, the couple maintained a rather low profile the second time around as well. Not much is known about their firstborn and the couple is likely to take the same approach for their newborn daughter. Harington and Leslie's son is now 2-years-old.

Kit Harington opens up about becoming a father again

Harrington admitted to being scared with regards to becoming a father of two. Comparing the first and second pregnancies, the actor revealed how the former was much like "walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months..." He further explained how reality checks come sooner with the second pregnancy leading one to become practical.