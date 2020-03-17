The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Game Of Thrones Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Hollywood News

Game of Thrones star, Kristofer Hivju, has reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus. According to the reports, Hivju revealed his diagnosis on Instagram.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones star, Kristofer Hivju, has reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus. According to the reports, Hivju revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post and said that he is currently self-isolating himself with his family in Norway.

The 41-year Norwegian actor posted shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "My (family) and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”

READ: Latin American Nations Apply Measures To Slow Coronavirus

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

READ: Two Fans Enjoy Game Of Padel Tennis During Coronavirus Lockdown

Post garnered 190, 443 likes

His post has managed to garner 190, 443 likes at the time of filing the copy. A user wrote, "Omg please take care, praying you and your family will be okay. The second user wrote, "You where the last person on earth that I expected to get it... Get well Kristoffer". The third user wrote, "Get well soon my bearded buddy!!!". Another commented, "Hoping you are well soon, take good care". 

READ: G7 Holds Emergency Video Summit On Coronavirus, Slams US Attempt To Monopolise Vaccine

READ: 'We're In A Health War' Says Macron As France Goes Into 15 Day Lockdown Due To Coronavirus

(Pic Credit: Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shatrughan Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nagma praise PM Modi on SAARC leadership on coronavirus
CELEBS HAIL PM MODI ON SAARC MEET
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI MISQUOTES HIMSELF
ED
ANIL AMBANI, NARESH GOYAL SUMMONED
Abhishek Singhvi
SINGHVI SLAMS BJP FOR EX-CJI NOD
IPL
FRANCHISES SUSPEND TRAINING CAMPS
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES