Game Of Thrones' The Mountain Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is an Icelandic former professional strongman and an actor. He is the first person to have won the Arnold Strongman Classic, Europe's Strongest Man and World's Strongest Man in the same calendar year. The actor is best known for his role as Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the HBO series Game of Thrones for five seasons.

He is also a former professional basketball player. Hafþór was cast for the role of Mongkut in the 2017 film Kickboxer: Retaliation. He played the lead role in the Philadelphia Renaissance Faire during their debut season in 2015. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is celebrating his birthday today, November 26. Here is a Game of Thrones' The Mountain quiz based on his trivia and career.

Game of Thrones' The Mountain quiz

1. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson started his career in which field?

Movies

Football

Basketball

Cricket

2. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson won the award for Strongest Man in Iceland in which year?

2009

2010

2011

2012

3. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson has starred in which fiction drama series?

Game of Thrones

Friends

Warrior Nun

Cursed

4. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson won the title of World’s Strongest Man in which year?

2015

2016

2017

2018

5. Which Dimitri Logothetis directorial featured Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson?

All of Me

Kickboxer: Retaliation

The Lost Angel

Momo: The Sam Giancana Story

6. Which movie featured Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson in his own role?

Beast

Devilish Deeds

Eddie: Strongman

Hamlet Pharon

7. Which television reality show marked the debut of Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson in the TV industry?

Game of Thrones

A League of Their Own

Born Strong

The World’s Strongest Man

8. In all the fitness competitions and reality shows, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson represents which place?

Viking

America

Iceland

Canada

9. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson has collaborated with which GOT co-star for brand promoting environmental awareness?

Emilia Clarke

Kit Harington

Hannah Waddingham

Sean Bean

10. Which big achievement of Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson was televised by ESPN?

Deadlift record

Bench press record

Squat record

Keg toss record

Game of Thrones' The Mountain quiz - answers

Basketball

2010

Game of Thrones

2018

Kickboxer: Retaliation

Eddie: Strongman

The World’s Strongest Man

Iceland

Hannah Waddingham

Deadlift record

