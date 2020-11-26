Game Of Thrones' The Mountain Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Quick links:
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is an Icelandic former professional strongman and an actor. He is the first person to have won the Arnold Strongman Classic, Europe's Strongest Man and World's Strongest Man in the same calendar year. The actor is best known for his role as Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the HBO series Game of Thrones for five seasons.
He is also a former professional basketball player. Hafþór was cast for the role of Mongkut in the 2017 film Kickboxer: Retaliation. He played the lead role in the Philadelphia Renaissance Faire during their debut season in 2015. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is celebrating his birthday today, November 26. Here is a Game of Thrones' The Mountain quiz based on his trivia and career.
