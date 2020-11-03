'Game Of Thrones' Actor Iwan Rheon Opens Up About This Scene, Calls It 'Worst Moment'

Iwan Rheon, a Welsh actor and musician, recently talked about one of his scenes with Sophie Turner from the popular series, Game of Thrones. He shared his experience of Sansa Stark rape scene in GOT from an episode that aired in 2015. Iwan talked about one of the Ramsay Bolton scenes in GOT where he gets married and rapes his wife.

According to a report by Metro, Iwan Rheon recently recalled filming the Sansa Stark rape scene in GOT with Sophie Turner and described it as how it was the worst day of his career. It was the scene where Ramsay Bolton rapes his wife, Sansa Stark, on their wedding night and forces Theon Greyjoy to watch the entire incident. Iwan Rheon addressed the criticism that the sequence got from the viewers and stated that the Sansa Stark rape scene in GOT was horrible and nobody wanted to be there and do that. However, if one has to tell a story, it needs to be said truthfully.

He added that they did not sensationalise it but it was hard watching it. The Game Of Thrones star also said that it is a horrible thing that happens unfortunately and it shouldn’t be. He compared the scene with a normal violent situation in the show and stated that while chopping off someone’s fingers, one does not see it and when they do a close-up, it is with a piece of plastic. In such situations, they are just acting. He later stated that when something like this happens when they are in the actual reality of the situation, it becomes very difficult to deal with.

Iwan Rheon’s TV shows

Apart from Game of Thrones, Iwan has been a vital part of several other shows in his entire career so far. The list of shows in which Iwan Rheon has appeared includes Vicious, Riviera, Misfits, Our Girl, Inhumans, Family Guy, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, etc. The actor has also appeared in movies such as The Rise, Resistance, Wild Bil, The Dirt, Hurricane, Daisy Winters, and a few more.

