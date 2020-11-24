Stranger Things Season 4 Cast Adds Robert Englund, Game Of Thrones Alum And 6 Others

Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. After a successful three seasons, it was renewed for a fourth part which is currently under production. Now the makers have revealed new cast members with a few members as regulars.

Also Read | 'Stranger Things' Season 4's Sneak-peek Shows What Goes On Behind The Camera; Check Out

Stranger Things season 4 gets Freddy Krueger actor, GOT star and others

Variety recently reported that Stranger Things season 4 cast has added eight new members. Robert Englund, who is best known for portraying Freddy Krueger in A Night on Elm Street will appear in a recurring role. The new cast includes Jamie Campbell Bower (Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart) and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great) as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha, who played Jaqen H’Ghar in Game of Thrones will also be seen in the show.

Also Read | 'Stranger Things' Has Set A Tentative Date To Resume Shooting For Its Fourth Season

Stranger Things season 4 new cast’s character details

Robert Englund joins as Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

Eduardo Franco will essay Argyle, Jonathan’s new best friend, a fun-loving person who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza.

Joseph Quinn portrays Eddie Munson, an audacious 80’s metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s official D&D club. Hated by those who do not understand him – and beloved by those who do – Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicentre of this season’s mystery.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, he might finally take a stand against it.

Also Read | 'You' Season 3 Adds 12 Actors To The Cast; Know Their Character Details

Nikola Djuricko (Genius) will play Yuri, a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands) as Lt. Colonel Sullivan an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all.

Mason Dye (Bosch) essays Jason Carver. He seemingly has it all – he is handsome, rich, a sports star, and he is dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, Jason’s perfect world begins to unravel.

Tom Wlaschiha will be seen as Dmitri, a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper.

Also Read | From The White Tiger To Stranger Things, Can You Guess The Shows Based On The Plot?

Stranger Things is created by Matt and Ross Duffer. It is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The twin brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer also serve as the writers, directors, executive producers and showrunners on the show, alongside its executive producer/director Shawn Levy and executive producer Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and executive producer Iain Paterson. Season four is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2021.

Promo Image Source: robert_b_englund And tomwlaschiha Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.