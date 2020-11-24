Stranger Things Season 4 Cast Adds Robert Englund, Game Of Thrones Alum And 6 Others

Quick links:
Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. After a successful three seasons, it was renewed for a fourth part which is currently under production. Now the makers have revealed new cast members with a few members as regulars.
Also Read | 'Stranger Things' Season 4's Sneak-peek Shows What Goes On Behind The Camera; Check Out
Variety recently reported that Stranger Things season 4 cast has added eight new members. Robert Englund, who is best known for portraying Freddy Krueger in A Night on Elm Street will appear in a recurring role. The new cast includes Jamie Campbell Bower (Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart) and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great) as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha, who played Jaqen H’Ghar in Game of Thrones will also be seen in the show.
Also Read | 'Stranger Things' Has Set A Tentative Date To Resume Shooting For Its Fourth Season
Also Read | 'You' Season 3 Adds 12 Actors To The Cast; Know Their Character Details
Also Read | From The White Tiger To Stranger Things, Can You Guess The Shows Based On The Plot?
Stranger Things is created by Matt and Ross Duffer. It is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The twin brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer also serve as the writers, directors, executive producers and showrunners on the show, alongside its executive producer/director Shawn Levy and executive producer Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and executive producer Iain Paterson. Season four is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2021.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.