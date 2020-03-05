Robert Pattinson's Cedric Diggory And Other Characters That Die In Harry Potter Films

Robert Pattinson began his acting career with his portrayal of Cedric Diggory in the 2005 fantasy flick Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He stole the spotlight in every scene that featured him and went on to be one of the most fan-favourite Harry Potter characters. Unfortunately for his fans, his character dies in the film, bringing a tragic end to his character, and becoming one of the several characters that die in the film franchise. Read more to know about the characters that die in the Harry Potter film franchise:

Characters that die in the Harry Potter film franchise

Robert Pattinson's Cedric Diggory

Son of Amos, Cedric Diggory went on to join House Hufflepuff. He was a school prefect, and always enjoyed the overwhelming support of the students. He competed in the Triwizard Champion competition with Harry Potter. He and Potter are transported to a graveyard and are welcomed by Peter Pettigrew, who later kills him with the Killing Curse.



Professor Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore

Professor Dumbledore was one of the strongest characters of the Harry Potter film franchise. He was killed by Severus Snape on the Astronomy Tower, Hogwarts. This happened in the Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince. His death by the hands of Snape came as a huge shock to the fans, but it was later realised that it had to be done, and it was indeed Dumbledore's wish.

Professor Severus Snape

Professor Severus Snape, also known as the Half-Blood Prince, was seen as one of the antagonists after he killed Dumbledore. But in the last film of the Harry Potter film franchise, it is revealed that he has always been an asset of Dumbledore's army. He has been double-crossing the main antagonist, and later gets killed for his action. It is one of the most heartbreaking scenes of the film franchise.

Harry Potter

The lead character of the Harry Potter film series also dies in the film. In the last part of the film series, Lord Voldemort kills Harry Potter. Potter is then seen in the Spiritual World and gets to talk to Dumbledore's soul. Here, he also sees a part of Voldemort's soul. He is later brought back to life by the resurrection stone.

