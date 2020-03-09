Deepika Padukone Shares A Meme Of Herself With A Harry Potter Connection

Deepika Padukone recently had a glamorous beach photoshoot with a popular magazine. However, Twitterati lost no time in turning the magazine cover image into a meme. But Deepika Padukone was quick to appreciate the witty meme and shared it on her Instagram story with a clapping GIF. The morphed picture has an indirect reference to Harry Potter. Here is why!

In the said Deepika Padukone photos, she is dressed in a ruche mermaid top of sea green and brown colour. She has donned a light brown skirt. Deepika Padukone paired the sea-breezy outfit with beautiful accessories. The perfect beach background with pristine water and blue skies simply amped up the look. She looked ethereal in the dramatic pose with her hand in the air and eyes closed.

Here is the original picture of Deepika Padukone

However, some netizens thought of this as the perfect opportunity to create a meme. They made memes out of the pose of the actress holding a broomstick like one form the Harry Potter film franchise. Deepika Padukone, who might have thought that the meme is hilarious and worth re-sharing, shared it on her IG story.

Snippet Credits: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

This is not the first time that Deepika Padukone took a moment to laugh at herself. There are several instances when the actor did not shy away from taking a joke on herself. Deepika Padukone's Instagram is proof:

