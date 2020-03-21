The Darkest Hour: Did You Know Gary Oldman Barely Ate While Getting Ready For His Role?

Hollywood actor Gary Oldman best known for his role in the 2018 blockbuster film Darkest Hour celebrates his birthday on Saturday. The actor has also acted in the famous Harry Potter series, where he essayed the role of Sirius Black. The Sirius Black actor impressed the audiences with his phenomenal screen presence.

Gary Oldman won many awards including the prestigious Oscar awards as well as the BAFTA awards in 2018 for the Best Actor in Leading Role for his role as Winston Churchill in the Darkest Hour. Darkest Hour was one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year. On the occasion of Gary Oldman’s birthday, here are some of the facts about his role as Winston Churchill:

ALSO READ: Harry Potter's Katie Leung Calls Out Trump For Labelling Coronavirus As 'Chinese Virus'

It took four hours for Gary Oldman to get in the look of Winston Churchill

It has been reported that the Sirius Black actor spent four hours each morning to get transformed into the role of Winston Churchill. Prosthetic make-up supervisor David Malinowski and prosthetic hair and make-up artist Lucy Sibbick revealed that the actor spent hours sitting very still in the chair and taking excellent care of the look. They even went on to say that Gary Oldman was extremely respectful towards their task.

ALSO READ: Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Alcohol Abuse Post 'Harry Potter'

Gary Oldman barely ate or slept on the set of The Darkest Hour

Since putting the makeup and the hair for the role was a challenging task Gary Oldman went out of his way to ensure that it stayed in good shape. Prosthetic make-up supervisor David Malinowski and prosthetic hair and make-up artist Lucy Sibbick stated that Gary Oldman never wanted to sleep as he knew that it will tamper with the makeup. They also state that once the makeup was on or during the makeup session were in progress, Gary Oldman barely ate. Even if he did eat, he would just have really small bites of the meal.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson's Cedric Diggory And Other Characters That Die In Harry Potter Films

Gary Oldman had turned down Winston Churchill roles before

Gary Oldman has revealed in an interview with a reputed news portal that he had turned down the role of Winston Churchill previously. He revealed that the reason behind it was because he thought it was physically impossible for him to play the role. He even stated that he hesitated before saying yes to playing the role in Darkest Hour as well because he knew that the role had been played before quite successfully and he didn’t know if he could live up to those expectations.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson's Evolution As An Actor; From 'Harry Potter' To 'The Batman'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.