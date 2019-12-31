'Gavin And Stacey' Episode Criticised For Showing That Cannabis Use Is 'perfectly Okay'

The Christmas reunion special of Gavin and Stacey is under fire once again after one fan has pointed out that the episode has pushed the message that the consumption of cannabis is 'perfectly okay'. There is a scene in the Christmas special where one of the characters finds a small amount of cannabis.

Christmas episode under fire

In the Chrismas episode that aired on BBC recently, Dawn comes across a small amount of Cannabis in Pete's car and this prompts Dawn to go to Pam. While Dawn is sharing her fears about Pete being a possible 'drug addict' Pam says that she and Mick use to smoke all the time before Gavin was born and even though they did it now and then, it does not make them drug addicts. Mick also jokes that that amount of Cannabis hardly equates to Breaking Bad. Later in the episode, the four-character are seen dancing in the living room while passing the cannabis around.

One social media user who has spoken out about that scene has said that the show was trivialising cannabis use. Lord Nicholas Monson lost his son Rupert when Rupert took his own life in January 2017 after a drug-induced psychosis. While talking to local media, Manson said that BBC usually prides itself on being a beacon of Truth but it has just exposed a glaring blind spot.

He added that why was BBC pushing a strong subliminal message that cannabis is perfectly okay. The BBC has not commented on the issue yet.

fans of Gavin and Stacey comedy series are unimpressed with a publication for erasing Ruth Jones from the Gavin and Stacey writing credits. According to the reports, an online news site tweeted an article to its thousands of followers writing, "James Corden Delivers Britain's Biggest Christmas Day TV Audience In 11 Years With Gavin and Stacey''. Since its inception in 2008, Jones and Corden both co-write the sitcom.

