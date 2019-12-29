'Gavin And Stacey' Fans Figure Out Ruth Jones' Character Nessa Real Age

Fans of British sitcom Gavin and Stacey recently figured out the real age of Ruth Jones' character Nessa Jenkins to be 54. According to reports, the show's viewers were left baffled during December 25th's Christmas special episode when Nessa revealed the fact that she would have been 35 years of age when Stacey's character played by Joanna Page was 17-years-old.

Fans figure out Nessa's age

Based on the revelation, Nessa was 18 years older than Stacey who was 26 years of age at the start of the sitcom in the year 2007. One of the fans took to Facebook and commented on the Gavin and Stacey Fans/Quotes group stating that he found out Nessa's real age, mentioning when she talked about her age in the Christmas special episode that when Stacey was 17-years-old she was 35 years of age. The fan said that when the sitcom first started, both Gavin and Stacey were 26 and that shows Nessa was 44 at that time.

The fan said that with a 10-year jump, Nessa is 54-years-old, making her and Bryn of the same age. He/she said that their information was based on what was available from the show and behind the scenes material. However, a few disagree with the given information and have said that Nessa is in fact 56-years-old.

During the course of the series, Nessa never talked about her age. In fact, in season two Stacey said that even Nessa was not aware of her age. In one of the scenes where Nick, Pam and Stacey are about to drive off to Barry Island to be with Nessa who had gone into Labour. In the same scene, Pam said that going into labour at Nessa's age was very unusual to which Mick enquires about Nessa's age and Stacey replies by saying that no one has a clue about old Nessa is.

Christmas treat for Gavin and Stacey fans

The return episode was a Christmas gift to many fans. The episode aired at 8:30pm on Christmas Day on BBC1 and has been described by Ruth as very cheery, warm-hearted with a Christmas feel to it. As Ruth gave hints about the episode, Rob Brydon, 54, said that Gavin & Stacey cast had a WhatsApp group code name to keep the Christmas special a secret.

The return of Gavin and Stacey was a big hit on Christmas Day, but the show also drew some backlash from the United Kingdom viewers over the use of a homophobic slur in a song lyric. However, actor Ruth Jones has responded to the backlash and said that the show decided to include the 'slur' to 'remain true to the characters'.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Jones said that the characters Gavin and Stacey are kind and big-hearted and no one intentionally used hurtful language. The slur occurred during a rendition of the Pogues and Kirsty McColl's and in the episode, Nessa and Bryn performed a version of the 1987 hit 'Fairytale of New York'.

(With inputs from agencies)

