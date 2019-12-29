Gavin And Stacey Fans Upset With Publication For Erasing Ruth Jones From Writing Credits

Fans of Gavin and Stacey comedy series are unimpressed with a publication for erasing Ruth Jones from the Gavin and Stacey writing credits. According to the reports, an online news site tweeted an article to its thousands of followers writing, "James Corden Delivers Britain’s Biggest Christmas Day TV Audience In 11 Years With ‘Gavin & Stacey’". Since its inception in 2008, Jones and Corden both co-write the sitcom. Corden has become famous with his late-night talk show and on the other hand, his Welsh colleague has continued writing for the small screen as well as publishing a couple of novels.

Netizens show concern

AND Ruth Jones... Ruth co-writes the show, not just James! @gavinstaceytv https://t.co/5dAMi1g5vX — Ruth Jones (@RuthJonesNews) December 26, 2019

Ruth and James! 🤨 — David Baxter (@HisDarkMaterial) December 26, 2019

And what about Ruth Jones? — Lipstick & Beatniks 🇬🇧🇨🇮🇪🇺 (@Kerry_Evenden) December 26, 2019

RUTH JONES. Stop ignoring women in comedy please. https://t.co/ACxpS5hW4U — Sian Harries (@sianharries_) December 26, 2019

Fans figure out the real age

Fans of British sitcom Gavin and Stacey recently figured out the real age of Ruth Jones' character Nessa Jenkins to be 54. According to reports, the show's viewers were left baffled during December 25th's Christmas special episode when Nessa revealed the fact that she would have been 35 years of age when Stacey's character played by Joanna Page was 17-years-old. Based on the revelation, Nessa was 18 years older than Stacey who was 26 years of age at the start of the sitcom in the year 2007. One of the fans took to Facebook and commented on the Gavin and Stacey Fans/Quotes group stating that he found out Nessa's real age, mentioning when she talked about her age in the Christmas special episode that when Stacey was 17-years-old she was 35 years of age. The fan said that when the sitcom first started, both Gavin and Stacey were 26 and that shows Nessa was 44 at that time.

