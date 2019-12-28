Ruth Jones Defends Use Of Homophobic Slur In 'Gavin And Stacey'

The return of Gavin and Stacey was a big hit on Christmas Day, but the show also drew some backlash from the United Kingdom viewers over the use of a homophobic slur in a song lyric. However, actor Ruth Jones has responded to the backlash and said that the show decided to include the 'slur' to 'remain true to the characters'. While speaking to an international media outlet, Jones said that the characters Gavin and Stacey are kind and big-hearted and no one intentionally used hurtful language.

The slur occurred during a rendition of the Pogues and Kirsty McColl's and in the episode, Nessa and Bryn performed a version of the 1987 hit 'Fairytale of New York'. Once the show was aired, people were not happy about their inclusive of the offensive word and they argue that song should be banned or the lyric should be removed. Shane MacGowan from The Pogues was also forced to answer and he reportedly said that there is no political correctness to it, however, he was told that it is insulting to gays, but he doesn't understand how that works. He further also said that the word was used by the character because it fitted with the way she would speak and with her character and she was not supposed to be a nice person or even a wholesome person.

MacGowan defends the character

Shane MacGowan further also added that the dialogue of the character is as accurate as he could make it but it is not intended to offend as she is just supposed to be an authentic character. Not all characters in songs and stories are angels or even decent and respectable, sometimes characters in songs and stories have to be evil or nasty in order to tell the story effectively, MacGowan added. Some Gavin and Stacey viewers also took to Twitter to criticise, while there were some who defended the character as well.

The BBC, James Corden and Ruth Jones had a choice, a responsibility & an opportunity. They made the wrong choice, they failed in their responsibility & squandered an opportunity to show how things could & should be different. #GavinandStacey — colin macfarlane (@Cmacf76) December 26, 2019

I also thought it was totally authentic and disagree with those slating it as homophobic. That’s exactly how they would have sung Fairytale of New York on a night out in Barry - with the original lyrics #GavinandStacey — Karen Price (@karenmediawales) December 26, 2019

