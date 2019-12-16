Geena Davis And Audra McDonalds To Be Honoured By The CSA At 35th Artios Awards

The Casting Society of America will honour Geena Davis and Audra McDonald at 35th Annual Artios Awards on January 30, 2020. According to a report, the organization announced the news on Thursday. The Academy Award winner and advocate Davis will be honoured with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement at the Los Angeles ceremony. The award is named after the renowned American casting director who cast Geena Davis in her feature debut flick Tootsie. Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will receive the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, which is also named after the casting director. This is an annual recognition from the casting community to those who have made a significant contribution to the entertainment industry in New York through their collaboration with casting directors.

Russell Boast talks about the CSA

In an interview, the president of Casting Society of America, Russell Boast said that the year witnessed ‘great strides’ in the casting community. The CSA recognizes some of the ‘impactful’ craftspeople as well as artists who add value to their work. The 35th Artios Awards will continue to put the spotlight on casting art all over the world. He added, how Geena Davis has shaped a remarkable career. She is not only an award-winning actor but also speaks for the ‘critical topic of women and diversity in the entertainment industry.’ They are proud to honour her for her contribution with the award.

The Hero actor is known for her work in The Accidental Tourist, A League of Their Own and Thelma & Lousie, besides Tootsie. Geena was recently seen in Netflix’s GLOW in its third season. Furthermore, she voices Huntara in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power also streamed by Netflix. The Beetlejuice actor was an executive producer to the Tom Donahue’s 2018 directorial documentary film This Changes Everything, which is based on women filmmakers’ experiences in the industry.

Geena Davis founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which works on educating and influencing the gender-balanced representation of female characters in the entertainment industry.

On the other hand, Audra McDonald, six Tony, two Grammys, and an Emmy Award winner, is known for Carousel, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Ragtime, Master Class, A Raisin in the Sun and Lasy Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, which garnered her nomination for 2017 West End Debut. The Hello Again actor is lauded for her roles in Beauty and the Beast, Ricki and the Flash and for her upcoming biographical drama Respect which based on the life of Aretha Franklin. Moreover, the Broadway stage actor has a career as a recording artist and also performs in concerts.

About the ceremony

The Artios Awards honours special recipients for their contributions in the entertainment industry. The nominations for The 35th Artios Awards will be announced on January 2, according to a report. The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles, New York City and London on January 30, 2020.

