Let Him Go: Things You Need To Know About The Hollywood Movie

Let Him Go is an upcoming drama film written and directed by Thomas Bezucha. The movie is tentatively scheduled to release on August 21, 2020. The film stars Kevin Costner, Diane Lane and Lesley Manville. Here is everything that has been revealed about the film so far:

Let Him Go – All you need to know about the film

The film will reunite Kevin Costner with Diane Lane, who have bagged the lead roles. The duo was last seen together in Batman VS Superman: Dawn of Justice. It also stars Jeffery Donovan, Booboo Stewart, and Bradley Stryker. The film is based on a novel of the same name written by Larry Watson. The plot of the film revolves around a retired sheriff and his wife who are grieving over the loss of their son. The couple sets out together in search of their only grandson. The film recently got the release date finalised and will hit the silver screens on August 21, 2020.

Diane Lane who is known for her role as Martha Kent in DC films was last seen in Serenity playing the character of Constance. The star also gained wide popularity with her role as Annette Shephard in the popular series House of Cards. While the star has Let Him Go on the charts, she will also be seen in a new TV series titled Y. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic world and will release sometime in 2020. Kevin Costner who is known to play the character of Jonathan Kent in DC films was last seen in The Highwaymen. He is also known for playing the character of John Dutton on the TV series, Yellowstone. Fans are quite excited about the duo’s reunion in this one.

American screenwriter and director Thomas Bezucha is known for his films like Monte Carlo and Big Eden. He is now set to release another film titled Let Him Go. Bezucha, who wrote the films Big Eden, Monte Carlo, The Familystone, and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, has also written the screenplay for Let Him Go.

