Superman's Cape And Bilbo's Pipe To Go Up In Hollywood Auction

Hollywood is planning to auction over 400 memorabilia taken straight out of the vault of Hollywood's greatest films. The most eyecatching in all of them is a 'cape' worn by the very first Superman starring Christopher Reeve. The iconic cape is one of the six original capes made for and used in the 1978 film. The cape was worn on-screen by Christopher Reeve himself and is one of the few costumes left from the film.

The great Hollywood auction

An original tobacco pipe used by Ian Holm in his role as the hobbit Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The iconic pipe will be put on auction with documents from both Peter Jackson and Randall William Cook, whom Jackson personally gifted the pipe in Cook's 50th birthday during the filming of the movie.

Some of the other props, costumes, memorabilia and models going on sale are from Captain America, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in the 70s, and costumes and other memorabilia from Stranger Things, Westworld, Forrest Gump, The Godfather, Ben Hur, Gone With the Wind, Return of the Jedi, Rosemary's Baby, The Ten Commandments, Ghostbusters II, Fidel Castro's box of cigars. The auction will also feature two rare visual effects starship models from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as well as an array of principal cast costumes from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

The historic auction is being conducted by Julien's Auction and will take place in Beverly Hills on December 16. The first session of the auction will start at 10:00am pacific time and the second session will begin at 1:00pm pacific time. You can also bid through Online Live in real-time on the official website of Julien's Auctions.

