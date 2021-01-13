'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' Cast: List Of The Characters They Played In The Film

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is an American musical comedy film that released in the year 1953. The film gained a lot of popularity when it released and is directed by Howard Hawks. The movie stars Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell in the lead, here is a list of the cast of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes cast

Marilyn Monroe as Lorelei Lee

In the movie, Lorelei Lee was an American showgirl and had a passion for diamonds. She believed that marrying a rich man is one of the few ways a woman can succeed economically. She plans to wed Gus, who is madly in love with her, however, his father disapproves of her. Therefore, they plan to elope.

Jane Russell as Dorothy Shaw

In the film, Dorothy Shaw was also an American showgirl and Lorelei’s best friend. Unlike Lorelei, Dorothy was looking for a different kind of love, where money was not a factor. She was attracted to men who were good looking and fit.

Tommy Noonan as Gus Esmond

Gus was madly in love with Lorelei and would buy her anything she desired for. However, his father disapproved of her therefore, he promised to marry her in France. But Gus’ father finds out about it and does not let him sail.

Elliott Reid as Ernie Malone

Ernie Malone was a private detective hired by Gus’ father to find out about Lorelei. He follows her around and finds evidence that she is a gold digger. However, the girls get rid of the evidence by fooling him meanwhile, Dorothy starts falling in love with him.

Charles Coburn as Sir Francis “Piggy” Beekman

Sir Francis “Piggy” Beekman was an important character in the movie as Lorelei is caught flirting with him by Malone. Lorelie blackmails him to give her a present when she gets rid of the evidence. Beekman gifts her a tiara.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes supporting characters

Taylor Holmes as Mr. Esmond Sr.

Norma Varden as Lady Beekman

George Winslow as Henry Spofford III

Steven Geray as Hotel Manager

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes ratings

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike over the years. The movie has got 7.2/10 ratings by over 31 thousand users on IMDb. Moreover, the movie has got 98% on Tomatometer and 83% on Audience Score. Watch the trailer of the film below.

