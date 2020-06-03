George Clooney Calls Racism 'America's Pandemic'; Says 'No Vaccine Found In 400 Years'

The aberrant ‘murder’ of George Floyd has triggered reactions from various Hollywood celebrities and the recent to speak about the incident is actor George Clooney. Reportedly, George Clooney penned an essay to a leading news organisation in the west, in which he spoke about the need of a ‘systematic change’ of law enforcement, criminal justice and political leadership in the US. Adding to the same, George Clooney remarked that urgent action was required to combat the racism “pandemic” raging in the country.

Adding to the same, Clooney opined that racism is a pandemic and has managed to effect all, for which no vaccine has been found in nearly 400 years. Furthermore, George Clooney added that the anger and the frustration the US witnesses today is a reminder of how little Americans have grown as a country from their original sin of slavery.

Hollywood is enraged

Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis and Anne Hathaway also expressed their disappointment with police brutality resulting in the murder of African American man George Floyd. Khloe Kardashian recently took to her Instagram handle to express her views about the situation. Recently, singer Adele has finally broken her silence over the issue. Talking to her Instagram handle to speak about ‘systematic racism, police violence and inequality’, the singer shared a picture of George Floyd with a heartfelt note.

George Floyd's death

Protests broke out after George Floyd died in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer knelt his knee on the right side of Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds (as mentioned in the criminal complaint filed against the officer). If the reports are to be believed, the arrest was made after Floyd was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a market. Reports suggest that the official autopsy found no indication that Floyd died of strangulation or traumatic asphyxia, but that the combined effects of being restrained, underlying health conditions, including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease, and potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.

