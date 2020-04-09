Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara's £2.5m Villa At Lake Como Neighbours George Clooney: Watch

Argentine forward Mauro Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara have returned to Italy from France as the coronavirus lockdown was implemented across Europe last month. The controversial duo returned to their lavish Lake Como home (despite strong condemnation from Wanda Nara's ex-husband Maxi Lopez). See how Maruo Icardi, Wanda Nara and the rest of their family are spending their free time at the £2.5m home at Lake Como.

Also Read | PSG terminate Mauro Icardi's contract after wife's recent Inter Milan comments: Report

Wanda Nara takes a shot at Inter Milan number 9 - Romelu Lukaku

Mauro Icardi's wife Wanda Nara hasn't held back on Romelu Lukaku 😳



"It would be good to see [Lukaku] in big games too.



"He hasn't scored in the Champions League, he'll watch the knockout rounds on TV.



"The last No. 9 only scored about 150 goals for Inter."



💅 pic.twitter.com/eFc7xCQKfn — Goal (@goal) December 23, 2019

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Antonio Rudiger blasts French doctors for racist African suggestion

Coronavirus lockdown in Italy

Inside Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara's £2.5m-worth villa on Lake Como that neighbours George Clooney

Mauro Icardi and wife Wanda's lavish £2.5m villa is in the city of Brienno which is the neighbouring village to where George Clooney lives in Laglio. Their lavish manor boasts three bedrooms, a wine cellar and a picturesque view of Lake Como as well, which is arguably its biggest selling point. On loan PSG striker Mauro Icardi and wife Wanda have been pictured on her social media handle lazying around in their lavish home along with their five kids (three from Wanda's previous marriage with Maxi Lopez).

Also Read | Man City star Kyle Walker's England career over after X-rated party with escorts amid coronavirus lockdown

Mauro Icardi wife Wanda Nara shares pictures from Lake Como

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Maxi Lopez slams Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi for risking their kids' lives

Mauro Icardi wants to end PSG loan stay; Wanda Nara hints at Serie A return

Mauro Icardi has chosen to come back in Italy at the end of the season. He does not wanna stay at #PSG. He and #WandaNara have talked with #Leonardo to announce their decision. After that PSG have broken off contacts with Intermilan about the striker's purchase — UTDAYUZE (ManUnited fan)👍 (@ayooluwatide) April 4, 2020

Also Read | Neymar, Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Di Maria are among top 10 players of the world, states Verratti