The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara's £2.5m Villa At Lake Como Neighbours George Clooney: Watch

Football News

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara returned from Paris to their £2.5m house at Lake Como in Italy. They are neighbours to Hollywood actor George Clooney.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mauro Icardi

Argentine forward Mauro Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara have returned to Italy from France as the coronavirus lockdown was implemented across Europe last month. The controversial duo returned to their lavish Lake Como home (despite strong condemnation from Wanda Nara's ex-husband Maxi Lopez). See how Maruo Icardi, Wanda Nara and the rest of their family are spending their free time at the £2.5m home at Lake Como.

Also Read | PSG terminate Mauro Icardi's contract after wife's recent Inter Milan comments: Report

Wanda Nara takes a shot at Inter Milan number 9 - Romelu Lukaku

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Antonio Rudiger blasts French doctors for racist African suggestion

Coronavirus lockdown in Italy

Inside Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara's £2.5m-worth villa on Lake Como that neighbours George Clooney

Mauro Icardi and wife Wanda's lavish  £2.5m villa is in the city of Brienno which is the neighbouring village to where George Clooney lives in Laglio. Their lavish manor boasts three bedrooms, a wine cellar and a picturesque view of Lake Como as well, which is arguably its biggest selling point. On loan PSG striker Mauro Icardi and wife Wanda have been pictured on her social media handle lazying around in their lavish home along with their five kids (three from Wanda's previous marriage with Maxi Lopez).

Also Read | Man City star Kyle Walker's England career over after X-rated party with escorts amid coronavirus lockdown

Mauro Icardi wife Wanda Nara shares pictures from Lake Como

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Maxi Lopez slams Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi for risking their kids' lives

Mauro Icardi wants to end PSG loan stay; Wanda Nara hints at Serie A return

Also Read | Neymar, Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Di Maria are among top 10 players of the world, states Verratti

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jitendra
5 MEN ARRESTED FOR BEATING ENGINEER
MHA
COVID-19: DOCTORS WRITE TO MHA
Government
2ND COVID STIMULUS PACKAGE?
Maharashtra
MAHA CABINET APPROVES 30% PAY CUT
Madan Lal
MADAN LAL REJECTS INDIA-PAK SERIES
Maharashtra
THACKERAY NOMINATED TO COUNCIL