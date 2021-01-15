George Clooney Reveals What He Learned From 'Batman & Robin' Failure

George Clooney played Batman / Bruce Wayne in the 1997 film Batman & Robin. Directed by late Joel Schumacher, the movie received negative reviews from the viewers. The actor was never seen again donning the cape and cowl. Now he revealed that the criticism from the audiences made him have a new vision of movies.

Also Read | George Clooney Reveals He 'hasn't Received A Call To Return' As Batman In 'The Flash' Film

George Clooney reveals what he learned from Batman & Robin

According to Comicbook.com, George Clooney shared his experience from the failure of Batman & Robin. He said that he has "gotten killed" for doing Batman & Robin and he understood what criticism was for the first time. The actor mentioned that it was because when he got Batman & Robin he was just an actor getting an acting job and was excited to play Batman. Clooney explained that what he realized after the failure was that he was going to be held responsible for the movie itself and not just his performance or what he was doing. So he knew he needed to focus on better scripts, the script was the most important thing, he noted. "You can’t make a good film out of a bad script, it’s impossible. You can make a bad film out of a good script," he said.

Also Read | George Clooney Says Watching 'Batman & Robin' Physically Hurts

Also Read | George Clooney Opens Up About Advising Ben Affleck Not To Play The Role Of Batman

Batman & Robin casts Chris O’Donnell, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman, Alicia Silverstone, Pat Hingle, Michael Gough, and Elle Macpherson. The project failed to match the expectations of the viewers. It is often considered the worst film ever made. The movie is the lowest-grossing live-action Batman film to date. Warner Bros. canceled a sequel due to its poor reception. The DC Comic character was rebooted after more than a decade in 2005 with Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, which led to a successful trilogy featuring Christian Bale as the Dark Knight.

George Clooney's role in Batman & Robin is still remembered by many. Along with the script, the costume of the movies also got backlashes. Even after the superhero film's failure, George Clooney's movies were looked up to by people. The actor went on to give some great films like Ocean's Eleven movie series, Gravity, Up in the Air, and more.

Also Read | George Clooney Reveals Why He Wouldn't Play James Bond; Supports Idris Elba For It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.