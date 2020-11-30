George Clooney Reveals He 'hasn't Received A Call To Return' As Batman In 'The Flash' Film

George Clooney played Batman / Bruce Wayne in 1997 film Batman & Robin. Directed by late Joel Schumacher, the movie received negative reviews from the audiences. The actor was never seen again donning the cape and cowl. Now as The Flash movie is bringing back various version of Batman, Clooney talked about the possibility of his comeback.

George Clooney won’t play his Batman in The Flash

In a recent interview with Empire, George Clooney was asked if there is any chance of him reprising Batman on the big screen. He laughingly replied that the studios did not call him. He stated that somehow, he has not received a call on making a comeback. Clooney asserted that the studio did not ask for his return in costume.

Batman & Robin cast Chris O’Donnell, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman, Alicia Silverstone, Pat Hingle, Michael Gough and Elle Macpherson. The project failed to match the expectations of the viewers. It is often considered the worst film ever made. The movie is the lowest-grossing live-action Batman film to date. Warner Bros. cancelled a sequel due to its poor reception. The DC Comic character was rebooted after more than a decade in 2005 with Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, which led to a successful trilogy featuring Christian Bale as the Dark Knight.

Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will reprise their version of Batman in The Flash movie. While Keaton will be seen in the suit after around 30 years, Affleck has garnered much anticipated for his performance as Bruce Wayne in the latest DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films. Robert Pattinson will soon appear as the new crimefighting hero in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. There are rumours that he might be seen in The Flash movie, along with Val Kilmer and Christian Bale. However, the news is not confirmed yet.

The Flash movie stars Ezra Miller as he reprises the titular role of Barry Allen. It will be directed by Andy Muschietti and Christina Hodson will pen down a new draft of the script. The movie is expected to follow the storyline of the Flashpoint comic. The project is said to be worked as a restart for the DCEU and might have other DC characters like Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot. The Flash is scheduled to release on June 3, 2022.

