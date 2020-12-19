George Clooney Opens Up About Advising Ben Affleck Not To Play The Role Of Batman

George Clooney and Ben Affleck are known to be on good terms with each other. The fact that both of them have stepped into the iconic role of Batman is known to all. While George Clooney had did not have a great time and success while playing the role, Ben Affleck seems to be accepted by many as one of the best performers of this character. George Clooney has now opened up about the time when he had advised Affleck not to accept the role; here is what he said.

George Clooney’s advice to Ben Affleck to not accept the role

George Clooney has spoken at length about asking Affleck not to take up the role of Batman at The Howard Stern Show. When the host asked Clooney about his advice to Ben Affleck to turn down the role, George replied by saying that he speaks from the experience of both becoming a flop and getting success as well. He confessed to asking Ben not to take up the role and also confessed to being wrong after he did accept the role and getting success from it as well.

ALSO READ: George Clooney Reveals Why He Wouldn't Play James Bond; Supports Idris Elba For It

He then went on to defend himself by saying that he can only “impart wisdom” from his own experience. Since his own experience playing that role has not been good, he offered similar advice to Affleck as well. Clooney also went ahead to talk about his strong dislike to watch himself as Batman on the TV. He said that whenever he comes across the film on the TV while flipping the channels, he immediately changes the channel as he does not like to watch his own Batman and Robin as well.

ALSO READ: George Clooney Reacts On Tom Cruise's COVID-19 Rant, Says Its "Not My Style"

George Clooney then went on to confess that he did not play his role well in that movie. He also talked about Avika Goldsman, who is an Oscar-winning writer, admitting himself that the screenplay of the film was not good. Not only that, but he also spoke about how the late director of the film, Joel Schumacher, also had admitted that the film “didn’t work”. Ben Affleck, having ignored his advice, took up the role anyway and ended up playing Batman several times and was critically acclaimed for it as well.

ALSO READ: George Clooney Expresses His Fears Regarding His Son's Asthma Amid The Pandemic

ALSO READ: George Clooney Opens Up About Getting Hospitalised After Losing Weight For 'Midnight Sky'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.