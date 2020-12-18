George Clooney Reveals Why He Wouldn't Play James Bond; Supports Idris Elba For It

The character of James Bond is one of the most popular characters in the movies. Daniel Craig will soon be heading out in his last outing as agent 007 in No Time to Die. There have been many speculations about who could be playing the next James Bond. Recently, George Clooney has revealed that “it is a little late for the Bond thing” as he feels that he is too old to play the character of James Bond. The actor in fact supported Idris Elba as 007 for the character. Read further ahead to know more about what actor George Clooney said about playing James Bond and more.

George Clooney on playing James Bond

While having a candid chat with Mark Wright on his Heart radio evening show, George Clooney opened up about getting the opportunity to be playing the character of James Bond. The actor honestly revealed that he would be refusing to play the character if offered to him, citing his age as the reason. He said that he is going to turn 60 years old this year and feels that “it is a little late for the Bond thing”. He also mentioned that he feels James Bond should be someone British because it "feels wrong otherwise". George Clooney said that the closest thing the actor has ever done to playing any kind of a “hero” was Batman and exclaimed that “we all know how that turned out”.

In fact, not only did George Clooney refuse to play the character of James Bond, but he also supported Idris Elba as 007 for the same. The actor revealed that Idris Elba is elegant and he thinks that Idris Elba will do a great job. George Clooney said that Idris Elba is who he would have cast if the choice was up to him, and absolutely doesn’t think that it should be himself.

Fans of James Bond’s character have eagerly been waiting to see who can be the next Bond. There have been rumours about actors like Henry Cavill, Henry Golding, and Tom Hardy being offered to play the character. But, there has been no confirmation about who the next James Bond is going to be.

