Leonardo DiCaprio calls for end to 'disenfranchisement of Black America', pledges donation

The death of African-American man George Floyd has sparked a movement that is no longer restricted to the United States of America. People across the world have raised their voice against racial discrimination, and some have even taken to the streets. The who’s who of Hollywood and the music industry have also condemned the incident with strong statements.

The latest to issue a response was Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor, without mentioning the incident, committed to ‘listen, learn and take action’ in a statement on social media. The Academy Award-winner added that he was dedicated to end the ‘disenfranchisement of Black America.’

The Titanic star also wrote that he is keen to lend his support to all those individuals and organizations that are ‘committed to bring about long-term change.’

DiCaprio added that he is set to donate personally to various organisations working towards the cause, and tagged them along with his post. He also urged his fans to join in supporting the organisations.

Here’s the post

Earlier, the big names of the film and music industry like George Clooney, Adele, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Hugh Jackman, among others too condemned the incident, slammed racial discrimination and urged all to unite for the Black community.

George Floyd died on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on the former’s neck for over eight minutes while pinning him down. The police officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Thousands have protested in various parts of America, with some turning violent and a few being arrested as well. Similar protests have been held in countries like Ireland, UK, Australia and others.

