George Floyd Death: Obama Recommends MBK Alliance Measures To Check Racial Discrimination

In view of the recent protest over the tragic death of George Floyd, former United States President Barack Obama has highlighted a few measures which he feels can play an important role in curbing race crimes in the country. The former US President took to Twitter to specify certain reforms that could be adopted by mayors and elected officials.

Real change requires protest to highlight a problem, and politics to implement practical solutions and laws. As I mentioned yesterday in our @MBK_Alliance town hall, there are several steps our mayors and elected officials can take right now: — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 4, 2020

Obama mentioned that over 1,000 people are killed by police every year in America and Black people are three times more likely to be killed than White people.

He said mayors and elected officials could adopt certain recommendations that could bring a change in social outlook and curb racism. Obama urged US leaders to:

1. REVIEW police use of force policies.

2. ENGAGE communities by including a diverse range of input, experiences, and stories in review

3. REPORT the findings of the review to the community and seek feedback.

4. REFORM community’s police use of force policies.

Obama, in a series of tweets, promoted the MBK Alliance (My Brother's Keeper), an initiative that he had started during his tenure as US president. The initiative strives to keep a check on acts of racial discrimination. It prompts people as well as mayors of the cities across the US to join the cause. Taking to Twitter, several mayors pledged to follow the above recommendation laid down by MBK Alliance.

George Floyd's Death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.