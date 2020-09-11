George R.R. Martin Plans To Build A Medieval 'seven-sided" Library Castle In His Backyard

George R.R. Martin recently made it to the headlines for revealing some of his future plans for his backyard. The Game Of Thrones creator recently spoke to The Daily Mail about building a castle in his backyard. But the neighbours do not seem to like George’s plan. Read more to know other details about George R.R. Martin.

George R.R. Martin plans to build a castle in his backyard

The Daily Mail reported that George R.R. Martin has submitted plans for his castle. The entire structure is like a castle and it includes imposing stone walls, battlements and a 27ft tower. The writer has already lodged a planning application to the city of Santa Fe. But the residents of that area are not happy about it. One of the residents of that neighbourhood spoke to The Daily Mail about the same. He said that they thought it was Winterfell when they first saw the plans. He added that all it's missing is Jon Snow and a couple of dragons. This is understood because of its resemblance to the structures created in Game Of Thrones. George R.R. Martin describes his castle as a 'seven-sided library'.

Source: Shadiversity Youtube

Currently, the neighbours are taking an objection about the same. They say that this castle would be totally out of place in a suburban neighbourhood where it might spoil the looks of the area. He also added that George has done a lot for the arts and he's very welcome there. George R.R. Martin also addressed this problem and got his architects to make some changes to the plan and revise some drawings. But there is a code in Santa Fe and the buildings have a right to retain a certain historic look. Apart from the neighbours, the castle’s structures have also been a problem. According to the plans submitted, there is a turret in the castle which is several feet higher than zoning codes allow. Because of this, George cannot start building this project without special permission from the city's Historic Design Review Board.

More about George R.R. Martin

George is currently working on the next addition to his Game Of Thrones novel series. Martin revealed that he is currently working on the upcoming GOT novel, The Winds of Winter, at "a steady pace" through his blog. He also added that he had a long way to go which means that fans might have to wait a bit. Martin added that he hoped to finish the novel by the end of 2021. After the release of A Dance With Dragons which was released in the year 2011, GOT fans have been waiting for the next instalment to the series.

