Game Of Thrones Actor Charles Dance ‘would Sign Petition’ To Remake Show's Final Season

Game Of Thrones actor Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister on screen, has claimed that he ‘would sign’ a petition to remake the show’s controversial final season. HBO’s fantasy drama show Game Of Thrones came to an end in 2019. The final season of the show was incredibly divisive, as it left many of its fans dissatisfied. Several Game Of Thrones fans launched a campaign shortly after its season finale, calling for creators to re-make the season in its entirety. Charles Dance, the 73-year-old English actor recently revealed that he too was ‘disappointed’ by the show’s closing chapters. Read on to know more.

How did Tywin Lannister die on Game Of Thrones?

Charles Dance appeared from Season 1 to Season 4 on Game Of Thrones. The actor played the role of Tywin Lannister, who was the head of House Lannister and the Lord of Casterly Rock. In Season 4 Episode 10, Tywin Lannister was shot on his privy with an arrow, by his son Tyrion Lannister. Tyrion killed his father after he found out that he was sleeping with Shae, the woman he loved.

What does Charles Dance think of the HBO show’s final season?

In a recent interview given with Pop Culture, the actor revealed, that he was a huge fan of the show and wanted to know what happened to the characters. He said that he had continued following the show’s story even after his character was killed off. He watched the show till its final season like millions of other fans.

Charles Dance further revealed that he was very disappointed with the ending of the HBO series. The 73-year-old actor confessed that, if there is a petition for re-making the show, he would sign it. However, Charles also claimed that he was very lucky to be part of the show. After expressing his discontent, he went on to praise the showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. He also expressed that, David and Dan had raised the bar when it came to television screenplay writing after Game Of Thrones.

Who was in Game Of Thrones cast?

Game Of Thrones ended in 2019 after running successfully for eight seasons. The series featured one of television’s most talented star cast. English actors Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington starred in the lead characters’ of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow on the show. The show also featured Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, and Sophie Turner.

