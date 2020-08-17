Game Of Thrones' Samwell Tarly Might Be The True Heir To Westeros According To This Theory

Fans of Game of Thrones who have read the Song of Ice and Fire novels already know that there are major differences between the fifth book, A Dance with Dragons, and the fifth season of the show. Game of Thrones' fifth novel introduced multiple new characters that were absent in the series and the end of the book also took a different turn from the show.

So, Game of Thrones' sixth novel, Winds of Winter, will have its own story that differs significantly from the show's sixth season. A Dance with Dragons even introduced a new Targaryen, named 'Young Griff', who is trying to reclaim his right to the Iron Throne. However, some fans think that Young Griff is not an actual Targaryen and that the true heir to the throne might be Samwell Tarly, who might also possibly be Jon Snow's brother.

Is Samwell Tarly Jon Snow's brother and a Targaryen?

Fans already know that Jon Snow is the son of Rhaegar and Lyanna Stark, aka Aegon Targaryen. This means that Jon actually has a greater claim to the Iron Throne when compared to his aunt Daenerys. However, Jon and Daenerys are not the only surviving Targaryens in the book series. In book five, Tyrion meets the 'Young Griff' during his travel.

Young Griff is likely the son of Rhaegar's first wife, Elia Martell. Griff even has the silver hair and purple-blue eyes that are iconic marks of a Targaryen. In A Dance with Dragons, Young Griff hires the Golden Company to reclaim his supposed throne in Westeros. However, some fans believe that Young Griff is actually a Blackfyre, a lesser Targaryen with no royal claim to the throne.

These fans also think that the real missing Targaryen is still alive. According to some theorists, this missing Targaryen could very well be someone close to Jon Snow. Some fans have speculated that Elia Martell's baby was smuggled out of the castle by 'Randyll Tarly'.

This means that Samwell Tarly could actually be the true heir of the Iron Throne. However, Samwell Tarly does not have the iconic hair and eyes of a Targaryen. But Jon Snow's existence already proves that not all Targaryen's have the same features.

[Promo from @fanpage_series_ Instagram]