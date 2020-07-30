'Game Of Thrones' Fans Want George RR Martin 'imprisoned' For Not Meeting Deadline

Last year, Game of Thornes's author George RR Martin told fans that they could put him jail if he did not finish The Winds of Winter by 2020. Now, fans of Game of Thornes want to put George RR Martin behind bars after he failed to complete the sixth novel in the series in time for Worldcon 2020. In last year's blogpost, George RR Martin told fans that they could "imprison" him if he did not finish The Winds of Winter by July 29, 2020, the day Worldcon starts in New Zeland.

Fans want to imprison Game of Thrones Author George RR Martin

Also Read | 'Game Of Thrones' Fame Maise Williams Stars In Madeon's Music Video 'Miracle'; Watch

Last year, George RR Martin told his fans that if he did not have The Winds of Winter in hand when he arrived in New Zealand for Worldcon 2020, then they had his formal written permission to imprison him in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until he was done with the book. George RR Martin added that he would be fine as long as the acrid fumes did not mess up his old DOS word processor. As George RR Martin failed to fulfill his promise, fans of Game of Thrones now want him jailed inside the 'small cabin on White Island'.

Also Read | Dr Dre Responds With A Prenuptial Agreement To Nicole Young's Divorce Case Against Him

Hundreds of fans have taken to social media, calling for George RR Martin's imprisonment. Martin is notorious for being slow when it comes to writing his books. Fans have been waiting for The Winds of Winter since 2011. Here are some fans who want the Game of Thrones author imprisoned for not finishing the sixth book in the series.

George R.R. Martin says if 'The Winds of Winter' isn't out by July 29, 2020, fans can imprison him



(via @GRRMspeaking | https://t.co/bFduI9QJSr) pic.twitter.com/sHmIAm2jne — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 22, 2019

Also Read | Brendan Gleeson Plays Donald Trump In 'The Comey Rule', Makers Release Trailer | Watch

Just this week, George RR Martin updated his Blogspot and told his fans that he would not be attending Worldcon this year. Worldcon is still going on in New Zeland and most people are watching the event live via the internet. Fans of Game of Thrones already knew that George RR Martin would not be able to finish The Winds of Winter this year. Just a few weeks ago, the author revealed that he was finished with three chapters for his upcoming book. In another blog, Martin also mentioned that he was feeling more creative during the lockdown, but he has still not completed The Winds of Winter.

Also Read | Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Confronting & Forgiving The Woman Who Sexually Abused Her