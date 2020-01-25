Trump Unveils Space Force's 'Star Trek Kind' Logo, George Takei Has 'Imperial' Suggestion

After US President Donald Trump unveiled the new US Space Force logo on Friday, cult Sci-fi series Star Trek's actor George Takei called out the eerie resemblance of the Space Force logo to Star Trek's Starfleet logo. Takei who is known to play Hikaru Sulu, the helmsman of the USS Enterprise in the popular American sci-fi franchise stated that they would be expecting 'some royalties' from the US government after many netizens pointed that the Space Force logo looks like a direct rip-off from the Starfleet logo, which was coincidentally the organization for space exploration in the series.

Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this... https://t.co/msYcJMlqjh — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

'Is nothing sacred anymore?'

On Friday, President Trump had tweeted to unveil the new logo of the US Force's Sixth Branch of Military. Trump states that he was 'pleased to present' the new logo after 'consultation with Great Military Leaders, designers, and others'. Takei poked fun at Trump asking him if his wife and first lady of US, Melania Trump had a hand in 'designing' this.

The first lady is known to be a former fashion model and has also been to design school. 'Sulu' mocked the alleged blatant rip-off saying 'nothing was sacred anymore'. The 1960s show is still popular amongst fans and is known to exceed beyond just entertainment and has had profound cultural influence. Not to mention, its legendary characters like Captain Kirk, Scotty, Picard and of course Spock.

There is nothing sacred any more. pic.twitter.com/ubyy4OIZrp — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

I guess these didn't make the cut? pic.twitter.com/w3MA7U1G4T — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

May I suggest a more politically aligned logo for the Trump Administration to emulate for their new #SpaceForce ?#ImperialWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/66zjCp194C — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2020

Netizens poke fun

Here are some of the craziest reactions from Netizens.

I think this sums it up... pic.twitter.com/fndbyj2TU8 — It is what it is (@PITT_ALUM) January 24, 2020

