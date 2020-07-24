Ghostbusters' Ernie Hudson Joins Fight Against HPV Cancers, Becomes Spokesperson

Ernie Hudson is known for his role in the classic movie Ghostbusters. A few of them know that the actor is also a two-time cancer survivor. Recently, 'The Prevent Cancer Foundation' announced Ernie Hudson as the spokesperson of 'Think About the Link', a campaign that educates people on the link between certain viruses and cancer.

Ernie Hudson from Ghostbusters to now speak on cancer prevention

Ernie Hudson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1998. In 2011, the actor was diagnosed with Rectal Cancer. Fortunately, in both cases, screening caught his cancer early which made his treatment more effective. Ernie Hudson has always been keen when it comes to his own health and wellness. The actor has now decided to use his voice to amplify cancer prevention. Ernie Hudson will now be speaking out for cancer prevention as it is related to Human papillomavirus (HPV).

After Ernie Hudson was declared to be safe from Cancer, he decided that he wants to spread the word about the importance of getting the HPV vaccine, in order to prevent cancer. He said that it is important for him to let people know the issue is serious, but the prevention is possible. As a two-time cancer survivor, he said that he's proud to be working with the Prevent Cancer Foundation to help bring awareness to the link between viruses and cancer. He further spoke about the HPV vaccine and said that it has the ability to prevent six types of cancer and can stop cancer before it starts.

The new vaccine HPV can protect people from six types of cancer. The CDC, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended this vaccine for all girls and boys aged 11-12. According to them, this is the time when the vaccine is more effective. Another option which is available is for young adults. In addition, The Prevent Cancer Foundation has also recommended women to begin regular screening for cervical cancer at the age of 21 and follow up a Pap test every three years. Women aged between 30-65 are recommended to have a Pap test and a combined HPV test every five years, or a Pap test every three years.

