Ghostbusters Sequel, Morbius, Greyhound & Several Other Sony Movies Get New Release Dates

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people all around the world. Theatres in many countries along with filming and production have been shut down, which led to the delay in releases. Several movies by Sony Pictures Releasing, distributed by Columbia Pictures have also been delayed.

Also Read | 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Will Be Faithful To The Original, Says Finn Wolfhard

Morbius, Ghostbuster sequel & more delayed

According to reports, Sony Pictures has pushed back the release date of their several major films. This includes Morbius, Ghostbuster: Afterlife, Uncharted and Peter Rabbit 2. All the tentpoles which were scheduled to release in 2020 are now delayed for one year and will hit the theatres in 2021.

Ghostbuster: Afterlife will overall be the fourth film in the Ghostbuster franchise and has an ensemble cast. Morbius is a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and stars Jared Leto as the lead. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is an animated action-comedy film and a sequel to 2018 released Peter Rabbit. Uncharted starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Bandera, Sophie Ali and Tati Gabrielle has been stuck in a number of delays due to several issues.

#MORBIUS - watch the teaser trailer now. In theaters this summer. pic.twitter.com/okT6cVcT7C — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) January 13, 2020

Everything happens for a reason. Watch the new trailer for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in theaters next summer. pic.twitter.com/b0eHUOq4lf — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) December 9, 2019

Adventure runs in the family. Watch the official trailer for #PeterRabbit2: The Runaway, hopping into theaters this Easter! 🐰 pic.twitter.com/Af37W4MaBC — Peter Rabbit (@PeterRabbit) January 15, 2020

Also Read | Morbius Teaser Trailer Reaction: Jared Leto As The Living Vampire Stuns Fans

Along with them, Sony has moved up the release date of Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood from 2021 to 2020. Tom Hanks' Greyhound is reportedly taken off the slate indefinitely from its initial release date. It is an outcome of most of the theatres around the globe being close due to COVID-19.

Greyhound Trailer: Tom Hanks Goes To War – /Film https://t.co/9TyPSbLVWh — DEAFlip (@FlipDea) March 31, 2020

Also Read | Untitled Marvel Movie By Sony Gets A Release Date For 2021; Here's What We Know

New Release dates

Fatherhood – October 10, 2020 (Original January 15, 2021)

Greyhound – TBD (Original June 12, 2020)

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway - January 15, 2021 (Original August 7, 2020)

Morbius – March 19, 2021 (Original July 31, 2020)

Ghostbuster: Afterlife – March 5, 2021 (Original July 10, 2020)

Uncharted – October 8, 2021 (Original March 5, 2021)

Also Read | 'Fast & Furious 9' Postponed By A Year; Will Now Clash With Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.