'GI Jane' Cast: Demi Moore, Anne Bancroft And Others In Pivotal Roles

GI Jane is an American War drama film directed by Ridley Scott, under the banners Largo Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and Caravan Pictures. The movie’s plot revolves around a fictional story of the first woman who trained in the U.S. Navy SEALs. Read on to know more about GI Jane cast.

Also Read: 'Harry Potter' Actor Jessie Cave's 3-month Old Son Brought Home After Testing COVID -ve

'GI Jane' Cast

Demi Moore

Demi Moore plays the titular role of Lieutenant Jordan O'Neil in the movie GI Jane. The actor was heavily criticised for her performance in the movie and went on to secure the Razzie Award for Worst Actress. She gained popularity after her work in the show General Hospital and then went on to be a part of the movies Blame It on Rio, St. Elmo's Fire and About Last Night. Later, her 1990 movie Ghost, went on to become the highest-grossing movie and got Demi a nomination for the Golden Globe Awards. Some other box-office successes featuring the actor include A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal and Disclosure.

Viggo Peter Mortensen Jr.

Viggo Mortensen plays the roles Command Master Chief John James Argayle in the movie. The actor has received various awards throughout his career including a Screen Actors Guild Award. His nominations include three Academy Awards, three BAFTA Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards. The actor made his debut in the 1985 film Witness, and then went on to appear in some highly acclaimed films including The Indian Runner, Carlito's Way, Crimson Tide, Daylight, Psycho and A Walk on the Moon.

Anne Bancroft

Anne Bancroft played the character of Sen. Lillian DeHaven in the 1995 movie. The late actor was often noticed for her versatility and is one of the only 24 recipients of the Triple Crown of Acting. In her career, she received an Academy Award, three BAFTA Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, two Tony Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Also Read: 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Will Soon Resume Production With No Studio Audience: Reports

Supporting Cast of 'GI Jane'

The movie also featured Jason Beghe as Lieutenant Commander Royce, Daniel von Bargen as Theodore Hayes, Scott Wilson as Captain Salem, John Michael Higgins as Chief of Staff, Kevin Gage as Instructor Max Pyro, David Warshofsky as Instructor Johns, David Vadim as Sergeant First Class Cortez, Lucinda Jenney as Blondell and Morris Chestnut as Lieutenant McCool.

Also Read: Jim Carrey Opens Up About His Struggles Before Success; Says He Was "singing And Dreaming"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.