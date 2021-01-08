'Harry Potter' Actor Jessie Cave's 3-month Old Son Brought Home After Testing COVID -ve

Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave shared the good news of her baby returning home after a battle with the novel coronavirus through her latest post on Instagram. In the image below, one can see that Jessie Cave, the English actor who was seen playing the character of Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film series, can be seen cradling her little one who appears to be free of all fears related to the coronavirus. The Image of Jessie Cave's son with her mother can be found below.

The Post:

Jessie Cave's son, Abraham is three months old. Abraham was born to the 33-year-old actor and her spouse, Alfie Brown, in the midst of the world-wide lockdown. Since the birth of the child and during his battle with the potentially lethal pathogen, Cave made it a point to keep her fans updated regarding the infant's recovery progress. A handful of images, that one will see below, can also be found on Cave's Instagram handle.

About Jessie Cave's character in the film:

Jessie Cave is an English actor who rose to fame after playing the character of Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter series of films. For a brief period, her character was romantically entangled with Rupert Grint's Ron Weasely for a brief series of scenes. In line with the character's fate in the books, Cave's Lavender's fate was decided by a werewolf Fenrir Greyback, who was seen attacking Brown during the much-talked-about and elaborately mounted Battle of Hogwarts. In her final moments on screen, she was seen succumbing to her wounds and eventually losing her life as a result of it.

Jessie Cave's body of work:

Post her work in the Harry Potter film series, Cave went on to play pivotal characters in films such as Inkheart, Pride, Great Expectations, Modern Life Is Rubbish, and Tale of Tales. Other than her work on the big screen, Jessie also amassed a fan following from the television circuit due to the characters that she played in shows such as Cranford, which was her small screen debut. She would go on to do Grandma’s House, Sadie J, The Job Lot, Summerhill and Wizards vs Aliens. Quite recently, Cave was also seen in Black Mirror, Father Brown, and Pointless Celebrities, all of which released in 2020.

