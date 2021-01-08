Jim Carrey Opens Up About His Struggles Before Success; Says He Was "singing And Dreaming"

Few comedians and actors have made the kind of impact in the world of comedy films like Jim Carrey has. The veteran actor has gained worldwide popularity with a number of memorable performances he has given on screen and tasted immense wealth and success. But before all the wealth and fame came his way, the actor had to go through an intense financial struggle along with a professional struggle as well. He came from a family that was struggling financially and Carrey had to sleep in a tent at one point. Have a look at the struggle Jim Carrey went through before all he earned fortune.

Jim Carrey’s struggle before the success

A number of celebrities in the world of films have talked about the financial struggles that they have gone through before gaining success. However, hardly a few of them may have seen poverty like Jim Carrey has. In his recent interview with Howard Stern, the actor has shared in detail about the struggles that he and his family faced in his childhood. By his own admission, the actor’s tough time began after his father lost his job. Jim then talked about how he and his father had to sleep in a tent on his “sister’s lawn in the country”.

He talked about having more fun while going to different campsites around Ontario rather than doing jobs that they “didn’t like”. As a teenager, he even had to work as a janitor to make ends meet, with factory workers playing cruel pranks on him. Jim also talked about how he used to vent out his frustration in a destructive manner by punching the walls of his offices, creating holes on them. But in the end, even during the struggle, Jim talked about how he was “singing and dreaming” the whole time.

Jim Carrey’s net worth

The actor eventually moved to the United States from Canada, where his acting career took off. He started getting a number of roles because of his sheer talent and ended up doing iconic roles in movies like The Mask, Liar Liar and many other films. His success earned him a lot of wealth; and Jim Carrey’s net worth now sits at $180 million, according to celebritynetworth.com. The story of Jim Carrey’s struggle and success has thus become an inspiration to many of his fans.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

