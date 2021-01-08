'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Will Soon Resume Production With No Studio Audience: Reports

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will soon resume production at the Warner Bros. Studios with no studio audience, reported Variety. The syndicated talk show did not air any new episodes this week while the show was scheduled to resume shooting from January 4, 2021. According to a recent report by the online portal, owing to the increase in Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, the show's production was postponed by the makers.

The Ellen Show to resume production from Monday

As per Variety's recent report, after airing no new episodes this week because of the health risks in Los Angeles County owing to the surging COVID-19 cases, host Ellen DeGeneres has decided to resume the production of her popular celebrity talk show from Monday at the Warner Bros. Studios with a skeleton crew. The report also suggests that the makers' goal is to minimize the number of staff members that will be needed to work from the show's offices at any given time. The Studio also confirmed to the magazine that all the employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be paid during the latest production schedule.

For the unversed, in the early weeks of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic last spring, the uncertainty about the number of crew members who would be paid and for how long had become a point of contention among the staff members. After Ellen DeGeneres had tested positive for COVID-19 back in December, the makers reportedly want to take no risks with any crew member's health now and thus, the decision of shooting with minimum staff and no studio audience has been taken by them.

Meanwhile, apart from The Ellen Show, a number of other daytime talk shows have either resumed production or have plans to resume filming soon. ABC’s chat show 'The View' and CBS’ long-running talk show 'The Talk' to name a few have already resumed filming remotely. On the other hand, just like Ellen, Dr. Phil McGraw plans to resume the filming of his popular chat show from January 11, 2021, at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles with a live audience on Zoom.

