'GI Joe: Retaliation' Cast: Know Actors Who Starred In This 2013 Sci-fi Action Film

2013 sci-fi action film GI Joe Retaliation impressed the audience with its intriguing plot and thrilling action. The movie is a Jon M Chu directorial and is based on the GI Joe comics and toys. The plot of the film revolves around the arch-nemesis of the GI Joe team, Cobra, who impersonates the President of the United States of America and frames the GI Joes as traitors. He also nearly destroys them with an airstrike. They team up with the original GI Joe to beat the Cobra. For all those wondering about the cast of GI Joe Retaliation, this article provides all the details.

GI Joe Retaliation cast and characters

Dwayne Johnson as Marvin F Hinton

Dwayne Johnson played the character of Marvin F Hinton in the film. The nickname of Marvin is Roadblock. He is the heavy machine gunner of the team. He and only two others survive the airstrike executed by the Cobra. He then reaches out to the original GI Joe for help.

Bruce Willis as General Joseph Colton

Bruce Willis played the character of General Joseph Colton. Colton is the original GI Joe of the team. He helps the other Joes by proving them with arms and also infiltrate the fund-raising event which was going to be attended by the President. He also assists them in rescuing the original President.

Channing Tatum as Conrad S Hauser

Channing Tatum essayed the character of Conrad S Hauser. He is nicknamed as Duke in the group. Duke becomes the leader of the GI Joe after the events of the rise of the Cobra. He dies in the airstrike conducted by the Cobra which leaves Roadblock in charge of the group.

Byung-hun Lee as Thomas Arashikage

Byung-hun Lee played the role of Thomas Arashikage in the film. He has been nicknamed Storm Shadow in the group. He is the Cobra's ninja bodyguard. He is caught by the GI Joe team and force him to divulge details. He is one of the most intriguing of GI Joe Retaliation cast.

Ray Park as Snake Eyes

Ray Park played the character of Snake Eyes in the film. He is sent to capture Storm Shadow to answer for the death of Hard Master. He is deemed as one of the heroes of the final battle.

Luke Bracey as Cobra Commander

Luke Bracey played the role of the Cobra Commander. He is rescued by Storm Shadow from an underground maximum-security prison. He is the one who wants to replace the GI Joes and wants the world leaders to obey him.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

