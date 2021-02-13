Justice League Teaser: DC Fans Can't Wait For Zack Snyder's Film Already!

After a lot of effort and wait, DC fans have a reason to celebrate and it is because of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The director, who had to step out of the 2017 production of Justice League due to the demise of his daughter, received numerous requests to remake the film. Now, the Justice League teaser is finally out!

What is new in Zack Snyder's Justice League teaser?

The teaser opens to Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah and the first visual is of the Darkseid. Justice League's Darkseid looks ferocious and mighty in his first look, with grey skin, big beady eyes, and a very mean set of eyebrows. In the first visual itself, the supervillain is seen holding an axe and killing something. Darkseid was a character that was left out in the Whedon cut and Snyder has chosen for this supervillain to show up in many scenes of the film. In the older version, he was just the evil lurking behind in a far corner, but now Steppenwolf will be directed by Darkseid and Darkseid will make a number of appearances in the film.

Zack Snyder's new Justice League clip shows black suit, Superman, using heat vision & more! (republicworld.com)

Justice League's Darkseid is played by Ray Porter who believes that the 34-second teaser that was released was well done and captured the feeling of foreboding and impending doom extremely well.

Also Read: Zack Snyder's Justice League's rating may not come as a surprise to you; Details Inside (republicworld.com)

Zack Snyder's Justice League was first slated to be a miniseries on HBO Max, but the director has now chosen it to be a film, although it will be a 4.5-hour-long film, whose trailer drops this Valentine's day! Take a look at the Justice League teaser that the director shared himself!

Also read: Jared Leto as Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' revealed; See first look photos (republicworld.com)

Fans were mighty impressed with the shots that they saw. Take a look at this fan's tweet:

The scale of this movie looks insane #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/yuObXkjfA2 — Amateur Watcher (@OhioDavee) February 12, 2021

Many cannot believe that the Justice League teaser has brought back many characters that were in the original comics but were deleted by Whedon in the 2017 version.

I just can’t believe I’m looking at Zack fucking Snyder’s Darkseid on what is probably Apokolips. With Desaad and Granny Goodness. What the fuck?! How did we win so hard?#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/2Kt7G1bgBU — DC Connections (@dc_connections) February 12, 2021

One fan called the Justice League teaser a DC fan's dream come true!

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague features:



Superman

Batman

Wonder Woman

Flash

Aquaman

Cyborg

Martian Manhunter

Lois Lane

Darkseid

Joker

Lex Luthor

Deathstroke

Steppenwolf

Granny Goodness

DeSaad

Mera

Vulko

Atom

Iris

Hippolyta



If you’re a fan of DC, @snydercut will be a dream come true. — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) February 12, 2021

Fans are impatient and cannot wait for its release!

This 4.5 hour-long film is all set to release on the American video streaming platform, HBO Max on March 18, 2021, which is just a month away! The film is set to release on the same date in other countries in Europe, Asia, Finland, Denmark, and Sweden as well.

Also read: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' cut now has a premiere date on HBO Max; check out (republicworld.com)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.