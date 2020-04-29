Did Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Throw A Gender-reveal Party For Their Baby? Fans Speculate

When speculations are rife that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are going the family way, their fans could not keep calm and celebrations started in full swing on social media. The netizens did not only stop there, they even started fishing out Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's social media posts and started speculating that the couple had organised a stealth gender reveal party as they already know whether its a boy or a girl. This speculation comes amidst the news of Zayn Malik attending the ten-year anniversary reunion of One Direction.

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's fans speculate about the couple knowing the gender of their baby

However, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are yet to go public with the news of the pregnancy. According to media reports, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are extremely excited for the baby. Reportedly Gigi Hadid is 20 weeks pregnant now.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are currently spending their lockdown at Gigi's family Pennsylvania farm. However, it seems that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's fans cannot stop with their excited speculations about them knowing the gender of their child. The fans of the couple mainly concluded about the party from Gigi's 25th birthday bash pictures which she shared on her social media 3 days back.

With Gigi Hadid's social media posts along with her sister Bella Hadid's Instagram stories, which had some balloons tied off with blue and pink strings along with some gender themed gift bags, fans soon started speculating about their stealth gender reveal party on social media. Check out some of their tweets wherein their happiness for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik knows no bounds.

SO I SAW THIS ON TIKTOK AND THIS GIRL’S MIND:SUPERIOR



she said that maybe they had a gender reveal party on gigi’s bday party bc if you see the ballon THERE IS BLUE AND PINK

AND THEN IN HER PICTURE WITH ZAYN SHE IS WITH JUST ONE BALLOON AND IT IS BLUE so is it a boy orr im a 🤡 pic.twitter.com/KJSHVa2953 — 𝚋𝚎𝚕 ◟̽◞̽ au pinned📌 (@kiwixlwt) April 29, 2020

literally everyone’s reaction when we found out blue and pink strings was the gender reveal for zayn and gigi’s baby pic.twitter.com/rZbsXLUbE2 — kaylah loves isha and zigi ♡ (@MZDICNE) April 29, 2020

ZAYN IS NOW A FATHER AND GIGI IS PREGNANT. THEIR UNBORN CHILD IS ALREADY CALLING ME UGLY. pic.twitter.com/s4aRXIXWko — shane (@shanemarieeel) April 29, 2020

My father is Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid is my mom.



My father was in one direction..

My Uncle is Anwar Hadid, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson.



Bella Hadid is my aunt and Dua Lipa is my aunt in law.



Holy shit the power. pic.twitter.com/pVTliNBBIL — Hanbin Nawa Juseyoooo💛 (@biay_a) April 29, 2020

