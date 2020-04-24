Gigi Hadid Spends Quarantine Birthday With Rumoured Beau Zayn Malik? Details Here

Gigi Hadid recently turned 25 and it seems Zayn Malik was also a part of the quarantine celebration. It can only mean one thing - Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are lodging together during the quarantine. A source close to the American supermodel also apparently confirmed the same to a tabloid also adding how their time together in quarantine is bringing these two celebs together.

Gigi Hadid's birthday and her getting closer with alleged beau, Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and her family are reportedly spending their time in quarantine on their Pennsylvania farm. However, it seems Zayn Malik has also joined the Hadid pack since he owns a farm himself nearby. A source reportedly disclosed that both Gigi and Zayn does not have a lot of free time for themselves or each other because of their schedule. Although the times must be difficult now, both seem to be making the most out of it.

The source reportedly continued that the time in quarantine is actually bringing Gigi and Zayn closer. It was also revealed that with all of their works on hold, things which usually kept them apart, the alleged couple now can give their undivided attention to each other. Gigi and Zayn can now apparently enjoy the little things in life.

The source further reportedly said that the supermodel did not mind spending her 25th birthday in quarantine. Gigi Hadid birthday party this year was spent in quarantine and she being a "homebody", enjoyed it thoroughly. The source also added that Gigi has plans to celebrate her 25th birthday with her friends after the quarantine is over. But for now, she is content with celebrating it on her farm with her family and Zayn Malik.

