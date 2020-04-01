Is Zayn Malik Hinting At His Relationship With Gigi Hadid In The Unreleased Song 'Hurt'?

Zayn Malik had released a single almost two years back. But recently he was busy composing his new single, Hurt. But apparently, the song got leaked online today before its release. But that's not all, fans who have heard the lyrics of the song are speculating that it might be dedicated to the alleged Zayn's girlfriend, American supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Zayn Malik's unreleased song might be about Gigi Hadid?

The single, Hurt was reportedly written in 2017 but was never released. However, recently it seemed Zayn Malik had plans to release it but portions of the song got leaked online. This does not seem to be the concern for most of Malik's fans who are busy speculating the muse behind the song.

Many are guessing it is Zayn's alleged girlfriend, Gigi Hadid with whom he was involved in an on and off relationship from 2015 to 2018. They are apparently back together.

The lyrics of Zayn Malik's new song are, "You know me the best but you hurt me the worst. Every single thing you know about me is every single thing you use to only hurt".

Fans are going wild guessing this might be Gigi Hadid. The lyrics further say, "I know I should let go now (but I know, but I know), no one else feels like home, yeah...You know just what to say to make me stay, make me stay. One more dose of the pain.".

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid started dating in 2015 and continued till 2018. It was, however, an on and off relationship. They rekindled their romance for some time again in June of 2018 before ending it. But during December 2019, it seems Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are back together.

The former One Direction singer was snapped visiting Gigi Hadid's farm. Gigi also posted a picture of Zayn on Valentine's Day, tagging him as her Valentine. Recently, a picture of the two had gone viral where he is seen kissing Gigi on the cheek.

