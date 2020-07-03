Gigi Hadid Says Her 'baggy Clothing' Helped Her Hide The Baby Bump In The First Few Months

In a recent Instagram live session with activist Sophia Roe, Gigi Hadid who had kept her pregnancy under wraps spilt the beans from her pregnancy diaries and spoke about her experiences. During the session, a curious fan enquired Gigi Hadid about how she kept her baby bump under wraps. Responding to the query, Gigi revealed that a baggy jumpsuit helped her hide her baby bump during the first few months. The model also showed the fan a left-angled pose.

Watch video here

During the live stream, Gigi Hadid was seen sitting on a brown wicker chair. Tying her blonde hair into a sleek bun, Gigi Hadid appeared to be wearing little to no makeup. Gigi Hadid had also donned a Khaki-coloured jumpsuit for the virtual session. The supermodel also spoke about racial inequality and the Black Lives Matter movement and shared her thoughts on the Coronavirus pandemic.

When Gigi confirmed pregnancy news

As per reports by a leading news daily, it was Jimmy Fallon's show, where Gigi confirmed the news of her pregnancy. Jimmy Fallon, who has been hosting the talk show while practising social distancing guidelines, congratulated Gigi on hearing the news. Expressing her excitement and happiness for the wishes of her fans, Gigi revealed that she would have taken her own time if the conditions were any different around the world.

Adding to the same, Gigi also thanked Fallon for his good wishes and revealed that even though she is stuck at home under self-quarantine with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, she could not be happier. Terming her quarantine as a silver lining to be able to spend quality time with Zayn Malik, Gigi seemed excited to experience the pregnancy each day with her beau. I

Zayn and Gigi's relationship timeline

After officially calling it quits in 2018, the pair reconciled in December 2019 and rang in the new year together. If the reports are to be believed, in January 2020, the two celebrated Zayn Malik's 27th birthday in New York City. After months of speculations about their rekindled romance and paparazzi photos of the two hanging out together, Gigi confirmed her relationship with Zayn by sharing an adorable V-Day post.

