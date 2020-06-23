Jennifer Lopez Or Gigi Hadid: Who Wore The Shimmery Gold Jumpsuit Better?

Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid are widely noted for their unique style and fashion sense. These two global stars have time and again given fashion enthusiasts several exciting trends. Jennifer Lopez is known for her alluring fashion sense, whereas Gigi Hadid's sense of style is uber-chic.

On separate occasions, these two style icons were spotted donning identical Michela Kors Golden Jumpsuit which gave rise to an interesting fashion faceoff. But which diva wore the MK golden jumpsuit better is something you can decide after taking a look at these photos. Check them out and read on to know more details:

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez: From 'Papi' To 'Waiting For Tonight'- Check 10 Greatest Hits Of The Diva

Jennifer Lopez or Gigi Hadid: Who wore the Golden Jumpsuit Better?

Jennifer Lopez:

Jennifer Lopez looked royal in this golden sequin Micheal Kors sleeveless jumpsuit. The On the floor singer wore this luxurious ensemble for one of her public appearances at the Jimmy Kimmel chat show a few years back. Dressed in a body-hugging scintillating jumpsuit, JLO looked spectacular. Jennifer Lopez accessorised her branded golden attire with a petite belt accentuating her waistline.

Also Read:Blue: From 'All Rise' To 'One Love'; Take A Look At 10 Greatest Hits Of The Boy Band

The actor also wore matching bracelets and hoop-shaped diamond studded earrings to compliment her attire. But what caught people's attention the most is her flawless makeup and hair. The Let's Get Loud singer managed to ace her jumpsuit look amazingly with glossy lips. smokey brown eyes and sleek-straight hair.

Also Read: Backstreet Boys: From Everybody To Incomplete; Check Out 10 Greatest Hits Of The Boy-band

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid went for a completely different style. Supermodel Gigi Hadid wore this attractive ensemble when she graced the red carpet of CFDA Fashion Awards in 2015. It was Gigi Hadid's debut at the CFDA red carpet and she looked enchanting in this dazzling outfit.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Britney Spears: Check Out Some Iconic Outfits Of The 'Gimme More' Popstar

Gigi kept her makeup highly subtle and dewy. She wore peachy nude lip colour with a dash of mascara on the lashes. For hair, Hadid went for messy beachy waves with a middle parting. She ditched any statement accessory and only wore a simple finger ring. She also did not wear a bealt. Both Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid kept their best fashion foot forward. JLo's way of styling the jumpsuit has impressed many of her fans.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.