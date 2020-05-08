Remember When Gigi Hadid Didn't Hug Harry Styles Post Zayn Malik’s ‘One Direction’ Exit?

The One Direction music band featuring Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne have given the industry a number of slew hits that still remain fresh in the hearts of fans. However, in March 2015, Zayn Malik left the band. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's dating rumours sparked off after his exit. In a viral video floating on the internet, we caught a glimpse of an awkward moment between Gigi Hadid and the One Directioners post Malik's exit from the band. What happened was, when Gigi Hadid bumped into the latter's group, she hugged everyone, but not Harry Styles.

After Zayn Malik left the music band, the Directioners reportedly bid adieu to their group by making a collective decision to go on an indefinite hiatus after the release of their fifth album, Made in the AM. In November 2015, love sparked between Zayn and supermodel Gigi Hadid. Zayn Malik also made it official in December 2015 by posting a black-and-white polaroid of Hadid holding him.

Ever since then, the duo left fans swooning over their adorable chemistry. However, in the viral video floating on the internet, Gigi Hadid is seen interacting with a news portal at the 2015 AMAS. Soon after, she is seen bumping into the One Direction music band gang. The reporter in the video in is seen questioning Gigi, "Have you ever met One Direction?" to which Hadid said, "Kinda!"

Gigi then shares an awkward moment with Harry Styles. She goes on to shake hands with him and then proceedss to hug and greet the rest of the members, Niall, Liam, Louis, Tomlinson. However, while saying their goodbyes, Harry makes sure to wave at Gigi.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Gigi had supported Zayn's decision of leaving the group. As per reports, Gigi had opened up to an entertainment portal and said, the more that he is on his own, the more that he is finding the soul in the music. And that is what's making him really happy to sing and genuinely makes him want to be on the stage. Gigi further expressed that the music that he is starting to do individually is showing how much more he is learning about himself.

After Zayn Malik left the music band, he came up with his first solo track. The ballad, featuring Malik's vocals over a simple acoustic guitar, was titled I Won't Mind. Soon after, Zayn Malik's songs hit the bullseye. Moreover, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, today, are a beautiful couple and recently made it to the news, as reports of them expecting their first child took the internet by storm. Gigi Hadid reportedly confirmed her pregnancy on popular host Jimmy Fallon's talk show, saying that she is expecting her first child.

