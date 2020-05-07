Is Marriage On The Cards For Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid? Matching Bracelets Spark New Rumours

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are currently breaking the internet with the news of pregnancy. Last week, Gigi Hadid confirmed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that she was indeed pregnant. Now the couple has grabbed attention with marriage rumours after Khalil Gibran poem being inked on Zayn's hand. There is also the matching evil eye bracelets that both Gigi and he are seen sporting.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were seen sporting matching "evil eye" bracelets. Jeweller George Khalife posted the picture on his Instagram account and fans are going even more crazy. Some are even speculating that the couple might already be engaged by now because Zayn is sporting a plastic ring on his finger in the photo.

Not to mention, Zayn Malik got a new tattoo inked on his arms and it is none other than Khalil Gibran's poem. The name of the poem is On Marriage and Love. This is what is making fans speculate that marriage might next be on the cards for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. For the unversed, the poem goes,

You were born together and together you shall be forevermore.

But let there be spaces in your togetherness and let the winds of the

heavens dance between you.

Love possesses not nor would it be possessed!

Love one another but make it not a bond of love:

Let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls.

Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone.

Give your hearts but not into each other's keeping.

Stand together yet not too near together:

For the pillars of the temple stand apart and the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other's shadow

Zayn’s new tattoo is Kahlil Gibran’s poem “On Love And Marriage” 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LNHR8ZW9YZ — Zayn Malik Updates & More (@ZMDailyNews) May 2, 2020

Fan reactions

The rumours of Gigi Hadid's pregnancy have been doing the rounds ever since the photos from her 25th birthday went viral. Noticing the pink decorations with banners saying "Welcome little one" fans went crazy with speculations. Gigi later confirmed the news herself on Jimmy Fallon's show saying they would have wanted to tell everyone on their own terms, but are fine with how things have turned up.

Gigi Hadid is currently lodging with her mother, Yolanda and sister, Bella at their Pennsylvania farm. Zayn Malik has also accompanied them. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa, who is dating Gigi and Bella's brother, Anwar Hadid, reportedly expressed her excitement on becoming an "auntie" to Gigi and Zayn's child.

