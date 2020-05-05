Liam Payne Becomes First One Direction Member To Wish Gigi & Zayn On Pregnancy News

Zayn Malik and girlfriend model Gigi Hadid, who got back together a few months ago, recently made it to the news, as reports of them expecting their first child took the internet by storm. However, ending the speculations, Gigi Hadid confirmed her pregnancy on popular host Jimmy Fallon's talk show, saying that she is expecting her first child. Since the news was made official, fans and celebrities showered love on the couple and wished them luck for an adventure that awaits. Singer Liam Payne, who was part of Zayn Malik's Brit Boy Band, was the first among the former One Direction group to congratulate the couple. Read details.

Liam Payne congratulates Zayn and Gigi

Recently, Liam Payne, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platform, took to his Instagram handle to congratulate Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on their pregnancy, which makes Liam the first One Direction member to do so. Liam Payne went live on Instagram and remarked that he was getting in the congratulatory message before “being asked about it relentlessly by everybody”. As seen in the live video shared, Liam Payne states, “I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi. As you know, obviously, they’re having a baby.” However, no congratulatory words have arrived from the rest of the One Direction members, which includes Harry Styles, Niall Horan, or Louis Tomlinson.

As per reports by a leading news daily, Jimmy Fallon, who has been hosting the talk show while practising social distancing guidelines, congratulated Gigi on hearing the news. Expressing her excitement and happiness for the wishes of her fans, Gigi revealed that she would have taken her own time if the conditions were any different around the world. Adding to the same, Gigi Hadid also thanked Fallon for his good wishes and revealed that even though she is stuck at home under self-quarantine with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, she could not be happier. Terming her quarantine as a silver lining to be able to spend quality time with Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid seemed excited to experience the pregnancy each day with her beau.

Fans react:

Since the reports of Zayn and Gigi flared all over the internet, fans across the globe took to their social media handle to shower the couple with congratulatory messages and well-wishes. Some fans have already started speculating the baby’s name and gender. Take a look at how fans reacted:

"gigi hadid and zayn malik are expecting their first child together"



me who claims that zayn is my husband: pic.twitter.com/xMygaF6nBq — miggy (@immigolou) April 29, 2020

SO I SAW THIS ON TIKTOK AND THIS GIRL’S MIND:SUPERIOR



she said that maybe they had a gender reveal party on gigi’s bday party bc if you see the ballon THERE IS BLUE AND PINK

AND THEN IN HER PICTURE WITH ZAYN SHE IS WITH JUST ONE BALLOON AND IT IS BLUE so is it a boy orr im a 🤡 pic.twitter.com/KJSHVa2953 — 𝚋𝚎𝚕 ◟̽◞̽ au pinned📌 (@kiwixlwt) April 29, 2020

zayn and gigi are expecting their first child together so pls don't drag perrie/zerrie into this both of them are now happy and healthy pic.twitter.com/tTYFmQG2Gz — tj 🌭 (@teejoycabs) April 29, 2020

